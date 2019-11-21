Man Accused Of Stealing Car, Cell Phones From Home Of Acquaintance

A man from the area has been charged after police say he stole a car and multiple cell phones from the home of an acquaintance.

New York State Police say Ulster County resident Gaston Stone, 39, of Plattekill entered the home of an acquaintance without permission on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Stone forcefully took two cell phones from occupants at the home, police say. He then allegedly took car keys and stole a vehicle from one of the occupants before fleeing the location.

Stone was arrested after officers allegedly located him with the vehicle in the city of Newburgh. He was taken into custody by the City of Newburgh Police Department and transported to the State Police Barracks in Highland.

Stone faces the following charges:

Second-degree harassment, a violation

Fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor

Fourth-degree grand larceny (property), a felony

Fourth-degree grand larceny (automobile), a felony

Stone was arraigned at the Town of Plattekill Court in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

