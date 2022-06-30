Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Stealing $131K Through Fake Account, Making Purchases Throughout Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
A 24-year-old man has been accused of stealing more than $130,000 through a fraudulent account and making purchases throughout the Hudson Valley.
Putnam County Yariel Villegas, age 24, of Carmel, has been charged with first-degree identity theft and second-degree grand larceny following an investigation, state police announced on Thursday, June 30.

On Oct. 7, 2021, State Police Kingston were notified by the Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union for a larceny of approximately $131,206.51. 

Troopers  began an extensive investigation that led them to Villegas. 

The investigation revealed that Villegas opened a fraudulent account with the credit union using the stolen the identity of another individual, state police said.

He then made numerous expensive purchased throughout the Hudson Valley, state police said.

Some of those fraudulent purchases were jewelry, clothing, and airline tickets.

Villegas was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and was released on his own recognizance.

