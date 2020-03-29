Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman, Setting Home On Fire

A 37-year-old man has been accused of stabbing a woman and setting a four-family home on fire.

On Saturday, March 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., City of Newburgh police responded to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to assist the Town of Newburgh with an individual on the walkway who was wanted out of the City of Newburgh police department.

The subject was taken into custody without incident.

The individual, identified as City of Newburgh resident Anthony Mahabir, 37, is being arrested in connection with the stabbing of Lisa Colon that occurred on Thursday, March 26 at 24 Dubois Street shortly after 12:30 a.m., police said.

Mahabir had previously been arrested on Tuesday, March 24 and charged with third-degree assault stemming from a domestic violence incident against Colon, according to police.

Mahabir had been held until Wednesday, March 25 where he was transported to Goshen court for arraignment.

As a result of justice/bail reform, Mahabir was released.

Mahabir is now being charged with the following:

second-degree attempted murder,

second-degree arson,

first-degree criminal contempt

He is being held pending arraignment on Monday, March 30.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.