Man Accused Of Smashing Car Windows, Stealing Property In Region

A 33-year-old man from the region has been nabbed for allegedly smashing windows and stealing property from vehicles.

Sullivan County resident Philip A. Jacobs, age 33, of Monticello was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, following an investigation into numerous break-ins.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Polie, Jacobs was arrested following an investigation into multiple complaints received by the department of vehicles being broken into and then property stolen throughout the Village of Monticello.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Monticello officers while on patrol and checking the Short Line Bus Terminal lot on Sturgis road discovered 12 vehicles that had windows broken out, Johnstone said.

Officers continued making checks of the lot throughout the day and overnight hours. At 2:30 a.m., Thursday, officers discovered an additional three vehicles with windows broken out, he added.

While checking those vehicles, Philips was discovered hiding in the backseat of one of them, Johnstone said.

Following his arrest, Johnstone said Philips was found to be in possession of credit/debit cards that had been stolen and used or had been attempted to be used at different business locations.

He was also illegally in possession of heroin and a crack pipe when arrested, he added.

Philips was charged with:

Five counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Four counts of criminal mischief

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Petit larceny.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bail bond, or $60,000 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

An investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

