Man Accused Of Shooting At Occupant Of Hudson Valley Home, Injuring Self During Struggle

Nicole Valinote
Ridge Road in Greenburgh
Ridge Road in Greenburgh Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 33-year-old man is accused of entering a Westchester County home and firing a gun at one of the residents, before shooting himself in the leg during a struggle.

Police responded to a report of a possible fight in the basement of a home on Ridge Road in Greenburgh at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, according to the Town of Greenburgh Police Department.

Authorities were told that one of the people involved in the fight might be in possession of a firearm, police said.

Before police arrived, a vehicle that may have been involved fled the scene, and was reportedly occupied by between three and four people, police said.

When police entered the home, they found two residents of the home and a man, later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Bigelow, authorities reported. 

Police said Bigelow was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Residents told authorities that Bigelow had entered the home after being dropped off by a vehicle and pulled out a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, police said.

He was accused of firing at one of the residents, missing him.

Police said Bigelow then allegedly shot himself in the leg during the struggle.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police said Bigelow was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

