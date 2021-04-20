Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Sullivan County man for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
New York State Police arrested a Sullivan County man for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor on several occasions.

Sullivan County resident Damon Sabatini, age 52, of Liberty, was arrested on Friday, April 16, by the New York State Police Sullivan County Child Abuse Unit, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Sabatini was arrested after a joint investigation with Child Protective Services revealed he had been engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, Nevel said.

He was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, he added.

Sabatini was arraigned at the Town of Fallsburg Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

