Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child, State Police Say

A 44-year-old man is facing a host of charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, New York State Police said.

A police investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a minor in Orange County led to the arrest of Monroe resident Russell Ferdico who allegedly had sexual contact with his underage victim on multiple occasions.

Police said that Ferdico’s victim was under the age of 16.

Ferdico was arrested on Thursday, April 2 by State Police investigators and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse - all misdemeanors - and first-degree sexual abuse, a felony.

Following his arrest, Ferdico was arraigned via Skype and remanded to Orange County Jail. He was able to make bail and has since been released. An Order of Protection was also issued for his victim.

Ferdico is scheduled to appear in the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, June 8 to respond to the charges.

