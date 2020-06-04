Man Accused Of Raping, Stabbing 41-Year-Old Woman At Area Apartment Complex

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and stabbing a 41-year-old woman.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3:35 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, when the town of Wallkill Police responded to a report of an assault at the Cambridge Manor Apartments.

When police arrived on the scene at 28 Stoneridge Road, they found the victim who was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries, said Wallkill PD Lt. R. McLymore.

Following an investigation, police apprehended Charles Krueger, of the town of Wallkill, for the crime, McLymore said.

Krueger was charged with first-degree rape and assault, police said.

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bail or bond.

Krueger is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 8.

