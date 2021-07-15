Man Accused Of Harassing Kids At Pool In Hudson Valley, Beating Officers, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly harassing children at an area pool and then seriously attacking two police officers.

Ulster County resident Aidan S. Sullivan, age 45, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, in New Paltz.

Police officers responded to Moriello Pool, located at 32 Mulberry Street for a report of an adult male who was intoxicated and threatening juveniles, said New Paltz Chief Robert Lucchesi.

The initial responding officer located Sullivan, of New Paltz, who was accompanied by a 9-year-old girl, said police.

According to Lucchesi, Sullivan was extremely belligerent and uncooperative.

As the officer was escorting him out of the facility, he attacked and tackled her to the ground, punching her in the face and slamming her head into the ground, police said.

A second officer arrived on the scene and began to assist. Sullivan continued to fight with both officers who were eventually able to take him into custody with the assistance of a third officer, Lucchesi said.

The officer sustained physical injuries and was treated by the New Paltz Rescue Squad, according to police.

Sullivan was transported to the New Paltz Police Department for processing where he continued to be combative and threaten to harm department members.

He was charged with:

Assault

Attempted assault

Resisting arrest

Endangering the welfare of a child

Disorderly conduct

Sullivan was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

"This incident marks the fifth time in two weeks that a uniformed member of the New Paltz Police Department has been physically attacked in the course of their duties," the chief said.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted by SUNY New Paltz Police and the New Paltz Rescue Squad.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.