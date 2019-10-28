Man Accused Of Groping 11-Year-Old, Sharing Porn With 16-Year-Old In Area

A pair of investigations into alleged sexual assault led to the arrest of a Monticello teenager who allegedly had inappropriate contact with two minors, groping one of them and sharing porn with another.

It is alleged that last year, Roger Wong inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl in Monticello, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. In the Town of Thompson, he is also allegedly sent inappropriate pictures to a 16-year-old girl through a text message.

In Monticello, Wong was charged with misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. In Thompson, Wong is charged with a felony count of disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Wong was arraigned in the Town of Forestburgh and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $3,500 bail. No return court date has been announced.

