Man Accused Of Fraudulently Purchasing $1K In Items At Rockland Store

A 35-year-old man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly using a business credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in goods at a local store.

Diego Calleja-Torres, of the Bronx, was arrested on Thursday, May 28, by Orangetown Police for allegedly making the charges at a Rockland county store.

According to Capt. Jim Brown, the department responded to Beckerle Lumber Supply on Route 303 in Orangeburg just after noon on May 28 where they found Calleja-Torres, who allegedly purchased more than $1,000 worth of products using a corporate debit account of a Klamath Falls, Oregon business without authorization.

He was charged with grand larceny and processed and released on an appearance ticket.

