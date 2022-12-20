Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home.

The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19.

Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were believed to be coming from, the department said on Facebook.

An investigation found that the 48-year-old Hillcrest man who lived at the home had allegedly fired the shots, police said.

Ramapo detectives processed the scene with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI Unit. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the location.

The man, who was not named by police, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon/firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon with an ammunition-feeding device

Criminal use of a firearm

Discharge of firearm

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of ammunition for a feeding device.

The man was arraigned in Ramapo Court and released on $5,000 cash bail.

