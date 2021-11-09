Man Accused Of Firing Gun In Residential Hudson Valley Neighborhood

Contact Us
Cording Road in Yorktown.
Cording Road in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he fired gunshots in a Westchester County residential neighborhood.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, an officer heard what he thought were fireworks or gunshots in the area of Cording Road in Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

Investigators later determined that the Yorktown resident, whose identity was not released, fired two shots from his home, police said.

The following day at about 9 p.m., Westchester County Special Response Team secured and cleared the defendant's residence after a search warrant was issued.

The man was located a short distance away and arrested without incident, police said. 

Police said officers searched the man's residence and found a firearm that authorities believe was used in the shots fired incident, and "a quantity of an allegedly hallucinogenic substance."

The man was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

