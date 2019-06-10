Man Accused Of Exposing Himself Twice At I-87 Service Area

A Long Island man has been charged with exposing himself on two occasions at a highway service area in the Hudson Valley.

State Police troopers responded to the Plattekill Service Area in Ulster County for a report of a male performing a lewd act at the urinal in the restroom on Saturday, June 8 just before 4:0 p.m.

A plate number was obtained from a witness and a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was given out on the vehicle and subject involved, state police said. Troopers observed the vehicle traveling northbound on I-87 in the town of Catskill and stopped the car for a vehicle and traffic violation.

State Police interviewed the driver Clifford J. Candida, 54, of Massapequa, who was later identified by the witness. Candida was taken into custody, transported and processed at the state police barracks in Newburgh where he was subsequently charged with two counts of public lewdness; a Class B misdemeanor, and exposure of a person; a violation.

During a previous incident that occurred on May 14, 2019, where it was reported that a male was masturbating next to the urinals in the open area of the restroom of the Plattekill Service Area, a picture was taken of the subject as he exited the restroom. The man left the area prior to State Police arrival. However, the thruway employee could identify from the picture that it was also Candida, state police said.

Candida was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, June 25.

