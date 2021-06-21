Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Parts Of Region With Strong Winds, Tornadoes Possible
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Walking Trail In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was arrested for exposing himself on an area walking trail.
An Orange County man was arrested for exposing himself on an area walking trail. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on an area walking trail for exposing himself after police several complaints of a suspicious person.

Joseph Cortright, age 40, of Montgomery, was arrested in Orange County by officers on Tuesday, June 15, following the complaints in Crawford.

Following the complaints, the Crawford Police Department had increased patrols in the area at the Crawford Walking Trail, and officers were actually on their way for their daily patrol when they received another call and were able to catch Cortright on the trail, said Crawford PD Chief Dominick Blasko.

He was charged with exposure of person and public lewdness and released on a promise to appear.

Cortright was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.