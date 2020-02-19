Contact Us
date 2020-02-19

Breaking News: Police Search For Intruder Who Entered Home, Attacked Rockland Woman
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Engaging In Sex Act With Minor At Area Hotel

Joe Lombardi
Eric J. Fenyes
Eric J. Fenyes Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 46-year-old man has been accused of engaging in a sex act with a child at an area hotel and authorities say they are now looking for other possible victims.

New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Northern Fairfield County resident Eric J. Fenyes, of Sherman, on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and charged him with second-degree criminal sex act, a Class D felony.

An investigation determined Fenyes engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under 15 years of age at a hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie in November of 2019, according to state police.

Fenyes was arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond or $75,000 partially secured bond.

Fenyes is next scheduled to reappear before the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Friday, Feb. 21.

If anyone believes they may have information regarding any additional offenses or may be a victim of an offense committed by Fenyes, state police ask that you contact investigators at (845) 677-7375.

All calls can be kept confidential.

