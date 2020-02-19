Man Accused Of Engaging In Sex Act With Minor At Area Hotel

A 46-year-old man has been accused of engaging in a sex act with a child at an area hotel and authorities say they are now looking for other possible victims.

New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Northern Fairfield County resident Eric J. Fenyes, of Sherman, on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and charged him with second-degree criminal sex act, a Class D felony.

An investigation determined Fenyes engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under 15 years of age at a hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie in November of 2019, according to state police.

Fenyes was arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond or $75,000 partially secured bond.

Fenyes is next scheduled to reappear before the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Friday, Feb. 21.

If anyone believes they may have information regarding any additional offenses or may be a victim of an offense committed by Fenyes, state police ask that you contact investigators at (845) 677-7375.

All calls can be kept confidential.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.