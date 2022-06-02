Man Accused Of Burglarizing Hudson Valley Home, Injuring Victim

A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Northern Westchester home and injuring the person who lived there.

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred on Friday, May 27, at a Yorktown residence, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man, identified as Jervonie Gray, of Ossining, had entered the victim's home unlawfully, injured the victim, and damaged property, police said.

Gray was already in custody in the City of Yonkers on unrelated charges, police said.

Yorktown Police responded to the City of Yonkers Police Department and took custody of Gray, authorities reported.

Gray was arraigned on a first-degree burglary charge, police said.

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Thursday, June 2.

