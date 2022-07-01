Man Accused Of Breaking Into Hudson Valley Home, Threatening Violence

A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Hudson Valley home and threatening residents.

Saugerties Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, with reports of a fight in progress at a home on Washington Avenue.

Another 911 call reported a burglary in the same area.

When officers arrived, they determined that Michael Newman, age 36, had forced his way into the home and threatened to physically harm people inside.

Newman fled before police arrived, but was arrested the following day.

He’s now facing charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

