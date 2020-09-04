Man Accused Of Attempted Rape After Chasing Woman Through Walmart In Area

A 59-year-old man was charged with attempted rape in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly chased a woman around Walmart and attempted to forcibly remove her pants.

It happened in Orange County shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A police officer responded to the Walmart on Route 211 where there was a report of an assault.

According to Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, the investigation determined that a 34-year-old woman was chased through the store by Middletown resident John Pascucci, who allegedly attempted to forcibly remove her pants in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Pascucci was arrested without further incident at the scene and charged with attempted rape and forcible touching, Wallkill Police said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $350,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Wallkill on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

