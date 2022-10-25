Man Accused Of Assaulting Mother, Endangering Child In Rockland

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman while he was holding their child.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Hillcrest.

According to the Ramapo Police, officers responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the man had left the scene, but an investigation revealed that the man had assaulted the woman while he was holding their infant child, police said.

The victim sustained pain, bruising, and swelling to her face, police added.

The man, a 25-year-old Hillcrest resident was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 23, and charged with:

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Harassment

He was released without bail, an order of protection was issued and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

