Man Accidentally Locks Small Children Inside SUV In Hudson Valley

A fast-acting police officer came to the rescue of a father who accidentally locked a pair of children inside an SUV in Northern Westchester.

The North Castle Police Department received a report shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 28 from a man who said that he had inadvertently locked the doors to his Audi SUV with two children inside on Old Route 22 in Armonk.

An officer was dispatched to the area, who was able to locate the driver and vehicle, and confirmed that the two small children appeared to be in good condition at the time.

With an assist from Armonk Garage, the officer was able to help get the children out of the SUV safely without further incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.