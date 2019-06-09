Man, 44, Killed In One-Car Crash At Route 9/Route 9A Merger

A man was killed in an early morning one-car crash on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester.

The crash on Saturday, June 8 caused the hourslong closure where Routes 9 and 9A merge near the Croton River Bridge in Ossining.

The driver, a 44-year-old Briarcliff man, died at the scene, according to the Ossining Police Department.

The subsequent accident investigation was conducted by the Westchester County Police Department.

"While it will take some time for the investigation to be completed, initial information indicates that speed may have played a factor in this incident," the Ossining Police Department said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.