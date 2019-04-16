Man, 38, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Area

Contact Us
Joe Lombardi
State Street in the Village of Otisville.
State Street in the Village of Otisville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 38-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 34-year-old woman following a crash on March 30.

Kiera Babcock of Otisville was killed in the Orange County crash on State Street in Otisville about 11:15 p.m. on March 30 when an eastbound pickup truck struck her, state police said.

Babcock’s body was found the following morning.

Steven L. Grundel of Mount Hope was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony, on Tuesday, April 16.

A phone tip on April 6 led state police to interview Grundel. In that interview, Grundel provided an alibi that did not fit with information developed from other interviews and video surveillance, state police said.

State police picked up Grundel on Tuesday at his job in Port Jervis, and he voluntarily accompanied them to the Middletown barracks where police say he confessed to his involvement and was scheduled to be arraigned.

