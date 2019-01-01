Man, 29, With Felony Warrants Caught After Fleeing On Foot In I-87 Stop

A man from Newburgh with multiple felony warrants was arrested after fleeing I-87 on foot during a traffic stop, police say.

State Police allegedly conducted a traffic stop on I-87 in the Town of Cornwall on Monday, Dec. 31 around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle’s driver, 29-year-old Michael A. Thoma, initially provided officers with the name and date of birth of a different individual, police said.

Thoma proceeded to exit his vehicle and run into the woods as police were attempting to confirm the information he had provided. He was located a short time later and placed under arrest.

Thoma was transported and processed at SP Newburgh. Further investigation revealed that he had two outstanding felony warrants from Burlington County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey for burglary and theft. Thoma’s charges include:

Fugitive from justice (out-of-state crime)

Second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor

Vehicle and traffic violations

Thoma was arraigned at the Town of Cornwall Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

