North Rockland Daily Voice
Man, 27, Charged With Impaired Driving After Crashing Into Guide Rail, Embankment On I-87

Valerie Musson
I-87 in the town of Newburgh
I-87 in the town of Newburgh Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a guard rail and embankment while driving impaired on I-87.

New York State Police say they responded to a report of a one-car personal injury accident on I-87 in the town of Newburgh on Thursday, May 30 around 10:20 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle, struck the center guide rail, crossed over both northbound lanes and struck the earth embankment on the east shoulder, according to police.

Police also say the driver, identified as Matthew Hunt, 27, of Essex, Maryland, was determined to be impaired by drugs and was found to be in possession of 2.4 grams of pills containing ketamine.

Hunt was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh, where he was charged with the following:

  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Manufacturing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

Hunt was also transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for a blood test. He was later arraigned before the Town of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash or $4,500 bond.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 3.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and faces no criminal charges.

