North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man, 23, Jumps To His Death From Bear Mountain Bridge, State Police Say

Bear Mountain Bridge
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ahodges7

A Hudson Valley man who jumped to his death from the Bear Moutain Bridge has been identified by New York State Police.

Orange County resident, Justin J. Griffith, age 23, of Highland Falls, died around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22 after jumping from the bridge near Cortlandt, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

His vehicle was found near the bridge, Hicks said.

A search on Friday failed to find his body. His body was recovered by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team on Saturday, Oct. 23.

No signs of foul play have been discovered.

