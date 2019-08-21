Man, 22, Steals $20K Compressor From Area Construction Site, Police Say

A 22-year-old man has been charged after police say he stole a compressor worth $20,000 from a construction site in Wallkill.

New York State Police say they received a report that a large commercial air compressor had been stolen from a Wallkill construction site on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Further investigation revealed that a Sullair compressor valued at approximately $20,000 had been stolen from a worksite at the William A. Carter Elementary School on East Main Street at some point during the prior weekend, according to police.

The stolen property was tracked by troopers as well as detectives from the City of Newburgh Police Department and located in the Village of Washingtonville, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of Geoffrey Burns, 22, of Goshen, who was charged with third-degree larceny, a felony.

Burns was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on a future date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.