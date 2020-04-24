Man, 22, Arrested For Possessing Obscene Child Pornography, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing obscene sexual performance videos of a child and then released on an appearance ticket.

New York State Police arrested Orange County resident Alexander T. Hill, of Deerpark, on Wednesday, April 22, following an investigation after receiving information from the Computer Crimes Unit into someone in the area uploading images and videos of child pornography, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A follow-up local investigation led police to Hill, who was also allegedly in possession of child pornography, Nevel said.

Hill was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Court on June 2 and released.

