Police & Fire

Mail Truck Crashes Into Trees, Causing Route 306 Closure In Wesley Hills

Joe Lombardi
The crash brought down trees on the roadway. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Another look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

The driver of a United State Postal Service truck escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle crashed off the roadway, causing the closure of a stretch of Route 306.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 near Old Pomona Road in the Village of Wesley Hills, Ramapo Police said.

The truck swerved off the road and struck several trees, causing some to fall into the roadway, according to police.

As a result, Route 306 between Pomona Road and Old Pomona Road remains closed in both directions until the vehicle is removed from the wooded area and the roadway is cleared.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

