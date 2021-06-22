Local Man Nabbed For Violating Sex Offender Registry Resists Arrest, Police Say

A high-risk sexual offender in the Hudson Valley was arrested again for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registry, officials said.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Town of Ulster resident Christopher Johnson, age 29, who also allegedly resisted when troopers attempted to take him into custody.

Johnson, a Level 3 sex offender, was the subject of an investigation earlier this month due to an active warrant out for his arrest for violating the Sex Offender Registry, police said.

When he was located, Johnson allegedly physically resisted. He was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry and resisting arrest.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Johnson had intercourse with his teenage victim without consent in 2018 on more than one occasion. He had been sentenced to six years probation.

Johnson was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Ulster Justice Court. Following his arraignment, Johnson was released and subject to return back to court at a later date to respond to the charges against him.

