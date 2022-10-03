Local Man Charged After Shot Fired At Popular Pizzeria In Hudson Valley

A local man has been charged in connection to a shot-fired incident at a Hudson Valley restaurant.

The incident took place in the town of Fishkill at Antonella's Pizza around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, the state police, the Town of Fishkill, and the Village of Fishkill police departments responded to Antonella’s Pizza located on State Route 9 in the village of Fishkill for a report of a shot fired into the business.

Responding officers safely located six people that were in the building at the time of the shooting, none of which were injured, Hicks said.

"Our 28-year-old family business in the Fishkill Plaza, was subject to a random incident today, where a single bullet struck our front window at approximately 2 p.m.," the restaurant's owners said on Facebook. "Thankfully, no one was injured in our restaurant."

Police immediately began searching for the suspect, who fled the scene. An investigation identified the suspect as Gary P. Bonventre Jr., age 42, of Fishkill. He was taken into custody soon after, without further incident, Hicks added.

Hicks said investigators recovered a Rohm .22 short caliber revolver.

Police did not say why Bonventre fired at the restaurant.

Bonventre was arrested and charged with:

Six counts of attempted assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Six counts of reckless endangerment

Bonventre was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, a $100,000 secure bond, or a $1,000,000 partially secure bond.

He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, Oct. 17.

