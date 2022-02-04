Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Local Business Owner Helps Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

An area business owner helped police capture a fugitive from justice wanted for a robbery.

Christopher Rega, age 39, undomiciled, was arrested in Ulster County on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after Saugerties Police responded to the Wenton Motel located at 3127 Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties for a reported disturbance on Monday, Jan. 31. 

According to Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police, when being interviewed by detectives, Rega failed to cooperate with the investigating officer and then fled on foot. 

The officer began to chase Rega as he proceeded south on Route 9W, the chief said.

That's when Brian Morris, the owner of Rust-Free Motors at 2964 Route 9W, spotted Rega being chased by the officer, intervened, and assisted in subduing him and then aiding the officer in getting Rega, into custody as he was resisting the officer’s effort to be handcuffed, Sinagra said.

At the time of his arrest, Rega was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on a police appearance ticket. 

A delayed warrant inquiry on Rega revealed he was a fugitive from justice, wanted in Bergan County, New Jersey on a charge of robbery, the chief said.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained information on the whereabouts of Rega and arrested him without incident.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail pending his extradition to New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.