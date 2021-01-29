Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Health Director Denies Undercount On Nursing Home Deaths After Scathing AG Report
Police & Fire

Little League President In Area Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars From Organization

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley Little league former president has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $6,000 from the organization.
A Hudson Valley Little league former president has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $6,000 from the organization. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A Hudson Valley Little league former president has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $6,000 from the organization.

Orange County resident William M. Hinspeter, age 48, of New Windsor, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, for stealing from the New Windsor Little League organization after a four-month-long investigation by detectives, said New Windsor Deputy Police Chief Michale Farbent.

Hinspeter, who formerly served the New Windsor Little League organization as its president, made a series of unauthorized debit card cash withdrawals for his own personal use between October 2018 and August 2020, according to Farbent.

Hinspeter was charged with petit larceny.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in the presence of his attorney and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Additionally, Hinspeter has paid $6,500 in restitution back to the New Windsor Little League organization.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.