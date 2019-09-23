Lifelong Westchester Resident, 91, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver

A 91-year-old man who lived his entire life on the same block in Westchester was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a roadway at night.

Rocco DePaolo was killed in Dobbs Ferry around 9:25 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, while crossing the intersection of Broadway (Route 9) and Maple Street, said the Village of Dobbs Ferry Police.

DePaolo, who graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1945, was inside a crosswalk when the dark-colored vehicle hit him, police said.

The vehicle, which was later found, fled in a southerly direction, police said.

DePaolo was transported by Dobbs Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Westchester Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to his obituary, DePaolo was born on August 16, 1928, in Dobbs Ferry Hospital to Sebastiano and Maria Scoca DePaolo. His father, Sebastiano, was a native of Zungoli, Italy. His mother came to the U.S. from Calitri, Italy.

He served in the Army during the Korean War and then worked for 41 years as a paint inspector at General Motors in North Tarrytown.

Together with his wife, Mary, he raised two children, son John (Amy) DePaolo and daughter, Patricia DePaolo Munk. He was also Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Alison Noelle Munk, and Brandon Rocco Munk, his obituary said.

DePaolo was an avid college football fan and a 50-year season ticket holder for the New York Giants. He also loved animation and anything Mickey Mouse or Disney-related.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., in Dobbs Ferry.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 95 Palisade St., in Dobbs Ferry.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has pertinent information is requested to call the Dobbs Ferry Police Department at 914-693-5500.

