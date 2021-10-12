Laundrie Family Reacts To Cause Of Death Ruling, Says Credit Cards He Used Belonged To Petito

Minutes after a coroner announced the cause of death of Gabby Petito, the attorney for her fugitive boyfriend's family reacted to the coroner’s ruling that she died by strangulation.

“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby," Attorney Steve Bertolino said to CNN, "Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise."

“At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him," he said.

He went on to say that: "Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy.”

The statement reveals for the first time that the credit cards used by Laundrie, age 23, who has been charged under a federal indictment with the unauthorized use of "cards," belonged to Petito, age 22.

Laundrie, of Long Port, Florida, in Sarasota County, a person of interest in the case, has been missing for several weeks since returning to Florida alone on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Petito's van without her.

The FBI, along with the Long Port Police Department, have been searching a nature reserve near his home; the last place he visited before disappearing.

The FBI has received hundreds of tips or "sightings" of Laundrie, but to date, none have panned out.

Petito's family, who remained silent following the coroner's announcement, have asked for Laundrie to turn himself in to the police.

The two were on a cross-country trip in Petito's, of Blue Point, on Long Island, in Suffolk County, white Ford van when she went missing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

