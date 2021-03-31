Large House Fire Closes Roadway, Causes Detours In Rockland County

A large house fire in Rockland County has closed a roadway and is causing detours for motorists.

The fire started a short time before 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at 418 Christian Herald Road, in Valley Cottage, said the Clarkstown Police.

Multiple police, fire, and EMS are on the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area due to the road closure which includes Christian Herald Road in the area of Storms Road and Rt 9W.

Traffic is also being diverted on Mountainview Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

