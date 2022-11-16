Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Know Him? Police Seek Person Of Interest In Burglary At Hudson Valley Store
Police & Fire

Landscaper Loses Part Of Finger In Accident On Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A landscape employee had part of his finger amputated while working on a leaf blower machine in Milton.
A landscape employee had part of his finger amputated while working on a leaf blower machine in Milton. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley landscaping employee lost a good part of a finger after getting it caught in a leaf blower machine.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1611 Route 9W in Milton.

The Marlborough Police Department respond to a medical call for a reported person with a finger amputation, said Chief Gerald Cocozza, of the Marlborough Police.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was an employee of Empire Landscaping who was working on a leaf blower machine and accidentally cut the tip of his finger off, Cocozza said.

The man was treated and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment by Mobile Life without further incident.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.