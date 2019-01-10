Know Them? State Police Seek To ID Women Who Cashed Fake $1K Check

Do you know them?

The two women shown in the photo above cashed a fraudulent personal check at a bank in the village of Wappingers Falls in the amount of $1,000 and state police say they are attempting to identify and locate them.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 2, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the one or both of the women is asked to please contact state police at (845) 677-7300.

