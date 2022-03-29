Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Know Them? Duo Accused Of Stealing Purses From Shopping Carts In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police are asking the public for help identifying two thieves who allegedly have been stealing wallets and purses. Photo Credit: Ulster County Police Department

Police in the region are asking the public for help identifying a couple of thieves who have allegedly been snagging purses and wallets from shopping carts.

The Town of Ulster Police Department is investigating several larcenies of purses and wallets from shopping carts in the Kings Mall over the last two weeks. 

While one of the suspects distracts the female shopper the other one steals the purse, police said.

The suspects then immediately utilize the credit cards to make purchases at other local stores, they added.

 Anyone that has information relative to the suspects and/or larcenies is asked to call the Ulster Police Department at 845-382-1111.

