Know Him? Police Seek Person Of Interest In Burglary At Hudson Valley Store

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a Hudson Valley store.

The incident took place in Ulster County during the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 14 in Ellenville.

Ellenville Police said the man burglarized the Dollar General store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 845-647-4422.

Police ask that if you see him, do not approach him, instead call 911.

