Know Him? Police In Rockland Seek Wanted Man Running A Prostitution House

Have you seen him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for promoting prostitution in the area.

An alert has been issued for Salvador Santiago-Villanuev, 27, who is wanted on a charge of third-degree promoting prostitution for allegedly operating a house of prostitution in Ramapo.

Anyone who recognizes Santiago-Villanuev, or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

