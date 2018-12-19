Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Box Truck Crash Backs Up Traffic On New TZB
Police & Fire

Know Him? Police In Rockland Seek Wanted Man Running A Prostitution House

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Salvador Santiago-Villanuev
Salvador Santiago-Villanuev Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for promoting prostitution in the area.

An alert has been issued for Salvador Santiago-Villanuev, 27, who is wanted on a charge of third-degree promoting prostitution for allegedly operating a house of prostitution in Ramapo.

Anyone who recognizes Santiago-Villanuev, or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.