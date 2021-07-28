Know Him? Police Asking For Help IDing Man From Area Wanted In Shoplifting Incident

Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect from the Hudson Valley wanted in connection with two large shoplifting incidents at a liquor store.

Police they are investigating the incidents that occurred on Saturday, July 10, and Thursday, July 15, at the Bottle King liquor store in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

The suspect, who is from Orange County and the City of Newburgh, is described as a Black male, fled the area in a 2019 gray Nissan Sentra. He was accompanied by a heavyset Black female.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact D/Sgt James Calaski of the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.

