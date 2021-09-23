Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Newly Named Tropical Storm Expected To Become Major Hurricane: Here's Projected Track
Police & Fire

Know Him Or This Car? Police Search For Hudson Valley Larceny Suspect

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Westchester County larceny investigation. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police released a photo of the vehicle used by the suspect during the alleged larceny. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Westchester County larceny investigation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, police released a photo of the suspect in a Somers larceny.

Police also released a photo of the vehicle the suspect reportedly used during the larceny.

Anyone with information that can help identify him is asked to contact New York State Police in Somers at 914-769-2600 and refer to case #10354042.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.