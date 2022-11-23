Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Hudson Valley

Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, a man used stolen credit cards to purchase items at various stores in Ossining, Cortlandt, and Peekskill, New York State Police reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Police said the items were valued at more than $1,173 in total.

The man was wearing a "Blue Jays" baseball hat, a black Carhart zip-up jacket with tan "CARHART" lettering down the left sleeve, black sweatpants, and what are believed to be white and black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers, authorities reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the New York State Police in Cortlandt at 914-769-2600 and reference case #11142797.

