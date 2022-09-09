Know Her? Woman Wanted In Connection To Incident In Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a woman in connection with an incident last week.

The incident, took place in Dutchess County around 5:30 p.m. in Beacon on Friday, Sept. 2.

The city of Beacon Police says the incident involved the woman putting bags sitting in a lobby in her bag.

"We would like to identify and interview the person in the photos," police said.

If anyone knows who the woman is, please reach out to 845-831-4111 or email us at Detectives@beaconny.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.