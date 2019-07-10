Know Her Or This Jeep? Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Hit-Run Crash

State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area.

The state police in Montgomery are investigating the crash in the Target Parking lot located at 50 Route 17K in Newburgh.

The woman in the photo hit a parked vehicle in what appears to be a dark-colored Jeep Liberty (also shown above), state police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 2 between 9:50 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

