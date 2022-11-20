Knife-Wielding Man With Order Of Protection Against Him Assaults 2 In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A knife-wielding man was apprehended after allegedly physically attacking two people with an order of protection in place in the region.
The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Oniontown Road in the town of Dover.
According to Trooper AJ Hicks, state police responded to a home in Dover for a report of domestic violence.
An investigation found that Jospeh Hoffman, age 28, of Dover, physically assaulted two victims while armed with a knife and had an order of protection against him in place, said Hicks.
Hoffman was charged with:
- Two counts of assault
- Aggravated criminal contempt
- Menacing
- Criminal mischief
- Criminal obstruction of breath
- Unlawful imprisonment
He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail pending a future court date on Monday, Dec. 12.
