Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 17 Stretch

A stretch of Route 17 is closed eastbound due to a single-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The crash took place in Orange County around 12:38 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, near Exit 130 in Monroe, said the New York State Police.

State police expect the roadway to be closed until the truck can be removed.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

There was no report of injuries.

