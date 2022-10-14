Contact Us
Police & Fire

Items Stolen In Hudson Valley Home Burglary Have Been Sold On Facebook, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One of the stolen items sold on Facebook Marketplace included this log splitter.
One of the stolen items sold on Facebook Marketplace included this log splitter. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are asking the public for help locating items that were allegedly stolen from a Hudson Valley home during a burglary.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Friday, Sept. 16 in New Platz on Route 373.

"Some of the proceeds of this burglary have been sold on Facebook Marketplace," state police said.

Items stolen during the burglary included:

  • Ryobi carpenter saw with a blue plastic handle and a power cord.
  • A blue crowbar, steel, with a straight right angle claw kind of an I-beam-shaped shaft.
  • Yankee memorabilia, roughly 12“ x 12“ picture framed pictures of Don Mattingly and a patch of his uniform signed by Don Mattingly.
  • An electric bench grinder with dual grinding stones, harbor freight style.
  • A 22-ounce framing hammer, straight claw with a checkered head and wooden handle made by Vaughn USA.

One of the items sold on Facebook was a log splitter, state police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Gregory Maxwell at 845-691-2922.

