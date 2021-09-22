Irate BMW Driver Threatens Cops, Breaks Cell Door In Hudson Valley

An irate BMW driver became combative with police officers in Westchester attempting to help him after he got a flat tire during an off-road rage incident.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department located a driver on the side of the road removing things from the trunk of his BMW 5-Series on Mamaroneck Road near the Harvest Drive intersection at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Police said that the officers confirmed that the driver, Mount Vernon resident Raeshone Foote, age 34, had a flat, and was having trouble getting a tow truck company to get an assist.

When one tow truck driver did pick up, Foote allegedly became rude and combative with the operator, at which point the officers said they began to question his physical state, including the smell of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes.

Further investigation found that the BMW was unregistered and equipped with Connecticut license plates.

According to police, “once the operator was notified that the vehicle would be impounded, his mood quickly changed and he became combative,” prompting the officers to call for backup.

During the dispute, Foote began o reach for a four-foot-long white metal pipe in the passenger side of the trunk, despite being commanded not to touch it. Foote proceeded to ignore the orders, at which point one of the officers wrestled the pipe away and threw it several feet away.

Police said that at this point, the officers had to use restraining force to get Foote to the ground, during which time he struggled and failed to comply with orders while actively attempting to avoid being handcuffed.

Foote continued to be disorderly and had to be carried to the police cruiser by force. While inside the police vehicle, Foote allegedly continued to yell and attempted to break the glass by leaning up against the door and slamming the edge of the handcuffs against the window repeatedly.

The officers said that Foote continued to be irate, making threats against the lives of the on-scene officers and repeatedly kicking the door of the holding cell he was held in, hitting it so hard that a lock was broken and the cell wall was slightly bent due to the force used.

Crews from the Scarsdale Fire Department had to be called to remove the lock on the holding cell so that Foote could be taken to a different jail cell.

Foote was charged with:

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle;

Operation of a motor vehicle with improper license plates;

Disorderly conduct;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Menacing with a weapon;

Criminal mischief;

Assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer;

Driving while intoxicated.

Foote was processed at Scarsdale Police Headquarters and brought to Scarsdale Village Court, where he was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

